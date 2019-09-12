Market
Opening Bell: Market opens higher for sixth session, Sensex up over 100 points
Updated : September 12, 2019 09:42 AM IST
Indian shares extended gains for the sixth straight session on Thursday, tracking gains in Asian peers, even as investors eye the August retail inflation data, due later today.
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 105 points higher at 37,376, while the broader Nifty50 index was trading 35 points higher at 11,070.
ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and L&T were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
