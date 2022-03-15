Indian equity benchmark indices on Tuesday extended their strong rally to a sixth session amid a sharp fall in crude oil prices from their record highs and investor concerns over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

At 09:15 am, the Sensex was up 199.98 points or 0.35 percent at 56,686, and the Nifty was up 15.10 points or 0.09 percent at 16,886.40. About 1,459 shares have advanced, 439 shares declined, and 64 shares are unchanged.

While Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumers, Mahindra & Mahindra and Cipla were the top Nifty gainers, ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top laggards.

Broader markets looked upbeat with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices in the positive territory, up to 0.6 percent, respectively. India VIX cooled off in the red.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty realty was up 1.18 percent while auto was up 0.94 percent. Nifty FMCG, Bank, Pharma were trading up between 0.31 to 0.68 percent up. Nifty Metal decline 1.68 percent while IT and Media also dragged.

Global markets

Asian stocks were in the red on Tuesday as surging COVID-19 cases in China hit the confidence of investors who are already worried about the Ukraine war and the first US interest rate rise in three years, which could come this week.

Major US stock indexes closed mostly lower on Monday, led by a more than 2 percent drop in Nasdaq, as investors sold tech and big growth names ahead of this week's Fed's meeting.

Oil prices slid to a two-week low on Tuesday on continued ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine and concerns about demand in China after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Brent futures dropped $4.20 or 3.9 percent to $102.70 a barrel by 0125 GMT after falling 5.1 percent the previous day.