Market
Opening Bell: Market in the red, Nifty around 12,250; RIL, Yes Bank top losers
Updated : December 23, 2019 09:31 AM IST
Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Monday, snapping four-day gaining streak, dragged by banks and energy stocks.
At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 80 points lower at 41,601 and the Nifty50 was trading 18 points lower at 12,253.
Vedanta, Hindalco, BPCL, JSW Steel, and UPL were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Yes Bank, Reliance Industries, GAIL, Coal India, and Bharti Infratel led the losses.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more