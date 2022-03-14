0

  Opening Bell: Indices gain momentum after opening flat amid weak global cues, geopolitical tensions; February WPI data awaited

IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Monday following weak global cues and amid concerns of a rise in geopolitical tensions after Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near NATO-member Poland's border on Sunday. However, the indices gained momentum soon after opening with BSE Sensex up 250 points and Nifty up 68 points. HDFC Bank was the top performer as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday lifted all restrictions on its new digital launches while Paytm tanked 12 percent. The broader markets were firmly up while sectoral indices traded mixed.

Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Monday following weak global cues and amid concerns of a rise in geopolitical tensions after Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near NATO-member Poland's border on Sunday.
However, the indices gained momentum soon after opening. At 09:15 am, the Sensex was up 285.10 points or 0.51 percent at 55,835.40, and the Nifty was up 68 points or 0.41 percent at 16,698.50. About 1,594 shares have advanced, 513 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, and Wipro were the top Sensex gainers while BPCL, Tata Motors, IOC, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC were the major losers.
The broader markets were also firmly up with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices up to 0.4 percent higher. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank, IT, and Media indices were the leading gainers, up to 1 percent up, while Auto, Realty, Metals and Oil & Gas indices were the top laggards.
HDFC Bank was the top performer as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday lifted all restrictions on its new digital launches. Paytm tanked 12 percent on the BSE after the central bank directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding new customers and ordered an IT audit.
The February WPI statistics, as well as the retail inflation estimates due later today, will be closely watched by equity markets. The IIP data released on Friday will also have an impact on investors. Manufacturing production increased 1.1 percent in January, bringing IIP up to 1.3 percent from the previous month.
The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to convene on March 15 and 16, where it is expected to announce a quarter-point interest rate hike, as widely expected. Investors will also be keeping a close eye on the Russia-Ukraine negotiations, which will take place for the fourth time today.
 
