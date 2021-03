The Indian indices opened sharply lower on Thursday, snapping three days of gains on the back of weak global cues as bond yields rose again. Domestically, losses were seen across sectors but were mainly led by banks, financials and metal stocks.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 712.84 points or 1.39 percent at 50,731.81, and the Nifty was down 213.80 points or 1.40 percent at 15,031.80. Broader markets were trading in red but outperformed benchmark indices, nonetheless, with Nifty Midcap down 0.7 percent and smallcap down 0.2 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, ONGC, Sun Pharma, and Infosys were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Steel led the losses.