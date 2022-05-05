Opening Bell: Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Tata Steel help Nifty trade above 16,800

Indian equity benchmark indices, in a sharp reversal of the previous day's losses, opened on a positive note on Thursday with the Nifty above 16,800 as global cues firmed on the back of the US Fed's in-line rate hikes.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was up 516.68 points or 0.93 percent at 56,185.71, and the Nifty was up 157.20 points or 0.94 percent at 16,834.80.

About 1,610 shares have advanced, 395 shares declined, and 60 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Infosys, Tata Steel, ONGC and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers on the Nifty.

Nestle, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer Products and Asian Paints and NTPC were among the major laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened firmly in the positive territory.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Metals, Banks, Financials, IT and Auto, up 1-2 percent, led the gains. On the other hand, FMCG and consumer durable packs were subdued.

The mega IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was subscribed 63 percent on Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process. The portions reserved for the life insurance giant's employees and policyholders were fully subscribed.

Global markets

US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike.

Asian shares tracked Wall Street gains on Thursday after the Fed hike lifted investor sentiment but sent yields and the dollar lower.

Oil extended gains on Thursday after the European Union, the world's largest trading bloc, spelt out plans to phase out imports of Russian oil. US crude futures gained 0.5 percent to $108.36 a barrel and Brent rose 0.6 percent to $110.8.