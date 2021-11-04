Opening Bell: Diwali Muhurat trading session begins with Sensex jumping over 350

The one-hour special Muhurat trading session on Indian benchmarks opened over half a percent higher as is the trend, celebrating the beginning of a new Samvat, following strong market cues from global markets.

At 6:15 pm, the Sensex opened 0.6 percent or 360 points higher at 60,131. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,936 -- up 105 points or 0.6 percent. The broader market indices opened 1 percent higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, SBI, IOC, and UPL. Each scrip gained over 1-2.6 percent. The only two stocks in the red on Nifty were ICICI Bank and Cipla.

Among sectors, IT, metals, pharma, auto and realty indices were under selling pressure, and private banks and FMCG indices were in the green.

Globally, Euro shares climbed higher Thursday following overnight gains on Wall Street. The pan-Euro index was Stoxx was half a percent higher. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC rose almost half a percent. And Britain’s FTSE rose 0.2 percent higher.

Asian shares rose Thursday following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was closed flat. Japan's Nikkei index rose almost a percent higher. Chinese blue chips were closed 0.8 percent higher. And South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.25 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over half a percent.

Stocks jumped to record highs on Wall Street Wednesday after Federal Reserve said it will begin dialling back the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the pandemic hit the country. Dow Jones closed over 0.3 percent higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 1 percent and S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent.

Over in commodities, US crude oil rose Thursday lifted by expectations that OPEC will stick to slow output increases despite calls from the United States. Both the oil benchmarks rose nearly 2 percent with US oil trading at $82.03 and Brent crude rising to $83.43.