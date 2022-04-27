Opening Bell: Bajaj twins, IT stocks drag Nifty below 17,100

Tracking weakness in the global markets, Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday with the Nifty below 17,100. Unabated foreign fund outflows and selling in index majors Infosys and Bajaj Finance also played spoilsport.

At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip Sensex was down 430.11 points or 0.75 percent at 56,926.50, and the broader Nifty was down 116.10 points or 0.67 percent at 17,084.70.

About 772 shares have advanced, 1,203 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.

Among major gainers on Nifty were Adani Ports, ONGC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals and Sun Pharma while Bajaj Finance, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries and Infosys were the top laggards.

Ultratech Cement, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, ITC and Wipro, were additional losers in the Sensex-30 pack.

Consumer lender Bajaj Finance, down close to 4 percent, was the top Nifty loser after reporting its Q4 earnings on Tuesday.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened in the red, down up to 0.24 percent.

Bank Nifty was down by 0.8 percent, while Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services were down 1 percent each.

Meanwhile, the price band for the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the state-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders.

Global Markets

Among Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei index slipped 1.7 percent, the Shangai benchmark declined 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading half a percent lower in morning trade.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower, closing at its lowest on Tuesday since late 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.38 percent to end at 33,240.18 points, while the S&P 500 lost 2.81 percent to 4,175.2.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95 percent to 12,490.74.

Oil prices rebounded in volatile trading. Brent crude was 0.0 percent to $102.66 per barrel at 7:35 am.