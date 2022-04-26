Opening Bell: Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors help Nifty reclaim 17,100

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday as global markets reversed losses and oil prices continued to retreat amid persistent worries that prolonged Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai could dent global economic growth and fuel demand.

At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip Sensex was up 534.23 points or 0.94 percent at 57,114.12, and the broader Nifty was up 168.30 points or 0.99 percent at 17,122.30.

About 1,739 shares have advanced, 322 shares declined, and 60 shares are unchanged.

All Nifty50 stocks were trading higher with Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, M&M and IndusInd Bank amongst major gainers.

Amid the Sensex stocks, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Nestle, ITC and Axis Bank were additional gainers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the positive territory, up to 1.4 percent higher.

Auto stocks gained in early trade with TVS Motor & Ashok Leyland up 4 percent each, whereas Bajaj Auto was up 3 percent.

Dalal Street will continue to assess the geopolitical situation and keep an eye on big corporate earnings including Nifty50 companies Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life.

However, markets may see increased volatility as the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday draws closer.

Campus Activewear's Rs 1,400 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today and close on Thursday in the primary market. The price range for the public offer has been set at Rs 278 to Rs 292 per equity share.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved the updated DRHP for the LIC IPO , people in the know of the matter said. The Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) IPO is likely to open on May 4, 2022, and close on May 9, 2022, sources said.

Global Markets

Asian shares were mostly up on Tuesday after a day of steep losses. Nikkei and Hang Seng rose up to 0.88 percent while Shanghai Composite was flat, Kospi rose 0.5 percent, while Strait Times was down 0.24 percent.

Overnight in the US, Dow Jones gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent. A 6 percent rally in Twitter shares helped Nasdaq gain 1.3 percent.

Oil prices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, after falling sharply in the prior session on worries that continued Covid-19 lockdowns in China would eat into demand and as the US dollar rose to a two-year high. Brent crude futures were at $102.57, up 0.2 percent.