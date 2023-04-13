OPEC keeps 2023 demand forecast unchanged at 2.3 mbpd

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Thursday said that the world oil demand will remain unchanged at 2.3 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2023. It adds, that there are minor downward adjustments that reflects that latest developments in the OECD region, primarily in OECD Americas and OECD Europe.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Thursday said that the world oil demand will remain unchanged at 2.3 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2023. It added that there are minor downward adjustments that reflects the latest developments in the OECD region, primarily in OECD Americas and OECD Europe.

OPEC, which released its summer oil market outlook in its monthly oil report today, said, “Looking ahead, world oil demand is expected to grow by around 2.4 mbpd YoY in 2Q23, 2.5 mbpd YoY in 3Q23 and 2.3 mbpd YoY in 4Q23”.

“The world oil demand growth estimate for 2022 remains at 2.5 mbpd, broadly unchanged from last month’s assessment. For 2023, it is also unchanged from the last month’s assessment at 2.3 mbpd,” OPEC said in a statement.

However, the stronger-than-expected demand seen in non-OECD in January and February necessitated some upward revisions. Oil demand in the OECD is forecast to increase by 0.1 mbpd in 2023, while the non-OECD is forecast to grow by 2.2 mbpd.

Besides, OPEC said that world oil demand is estimated to have grown by a healthy 2.1 mbpd YoY. The demand has increased on the back of a strong rebound in China’s oil demand, as well as solid oil demand data in other non-OECD regions, particularly the Middle East and Asia.

As far as products are concerned, the global demand for gasoline and diesel is likely to increase by 0.6 mbpd and 0.5 mbpd, YoY, respectively, in 2Q23. In 3Q23, demand for these two products is forecast to improve further, with global gasoline demand growth forecast at 0.7 mbpd and diesel at 0.6 mbpd, YoY.

The preliminary February 2023 data shows that the total OECD commercial oil stocks increased by 14.1 million barrels (m bbl) MoM. At 2,865 m bbl, they were 237 higher than the same time last year and 18 m bbl higher than the latest five year average, but 54 m bbl below the 2015–2019 average.

Also read:

Within components, crude stocks increased MoM by 20.9 m bbl, while product stocks fell by 6.8 m bbl MoM. At 1,434 m bbl, OECD crude stocks were 172 m bbl higher than the same time last year, and 49 m bbl higher than the latest five-year average but 14 m bbl lower than the 2015–2019 average.

OECD product stocks stood at 1,432 m bbl, representing a surplus of 65 m bbl from the same time a year ago, though they were 30 m bbl lower than the latest five-year average and 40 m bbl below the 2015–2019 average.