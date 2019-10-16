Only this stock in the Nifty Realty index gave negative returns in the last 3 years
Updated : October 16, 2019 02:45 PM IST
Indiabulls Real Estate has lost nearly 50 percent investor wealth in this period. The stock has fallen from Rs 87 in 2016 to Rs 44 currently, down 49 percent.
In comparison, the Nifty Realty index has gained 24 percent with 9 of 10 constituents gaining during this period.
Recently, the firm announced a share buyback of up to 5 crore shares at Rs 100 each which would cost the company Rs 500 crore.
