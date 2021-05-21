Only 9 Nifty Midcap100 stocks in red in 2021; index gains 20% YTD

The midcap index hit a new high earlier this week, further pushing investor interest in broader markets. So far this year, midcaps have outperformed benchmarks, rising over 20 percent compared to an 8 percent rise in Nifty50.

Last year as well the Nifty Midcap100 had outperformed the NSE benchmark, posting gains of around 94 percent compared to Nifty50’s 65 percent return.

Only nine stocks in the Nifty Midcap 100 index are in the red so far this year, while 30 out of the remaining 91 that gave positive returns have given double-digit gains.

Global brokerage JPMorgan has said that expectations from midcap stocks are very high in India currently.

"Mid-cap stocks are currently trading at very elevated premiums to large caps but appear to be well below averages on a forward valuations basis. This is largely as earnings growth expectations for smaller companies in India appear particularly high," the brokerage stated in a recent report.

Moreover, FY23 forecasts indicate close to a 47 percent increase in Nifty earnings over FY20. Earnings expectations for Nifty mid-caps are far higher – implying an 85 percent increase in earnings between FY23 and FY20, the JPMorgan report stated.

Among specific stocks, Dalmia Bharat rose the most, up over 70 percent followed by Polycab India, up 58 percent. Meanwhile, Shriram Transport, Aarti Industries, Godrej Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Max Financial, ITCTC, TVS Motor, V Guard, Balkrishna Industries, MindTree and Ramco Cement rose between 25 percent and 37 percent.

Dhani Services, Whirlpool, Amara Raja, Syngene International, Escorts, Alembic Pharma, Sanofi India, Bombay Burmah and Bata India are in the red so far.

The rally has also got mileage from decent March quarter earnings and optimistic management commentaries.

“Hopes have accelerated that soon restrictions would be eased once cases decline further. Even the news flows around vaccination front is boosting confidence as more Pharma companies are tying up for vaccine manufacturing," said Hemang Jani, head equity strategy, broking & distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.