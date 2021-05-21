  • SENSEX
Only 9 Nifty Midcap100 stocks in red in 2021; index gains 20% YTD

Updated : May 21, 2021 13:52:02 IST

So far this year, midcaps have outperformed benchmarks, rising over 20 percent compared to an 8 percent rise in Nifty50.
Only 9 stocks in the Nifty Midcap 100 index were in red for 2021 YTD, the remaining 91 gave positive returns.
Among individual stocks, Dalmia Bharat rose the most, up over 70 percent followed by Polycab India, up 58 percent.
Published : May 21, 2021 01:52 PM IST

