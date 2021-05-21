Only 9 Nifty Midcap100 stocks in red in 2021; index gains 20% YTD Updated : May 21, 2021 13:52:02 IST So far this year, midcaps have outperformed benchmarks, rising over 20 percent compared to an 8 percent rise in Nifty50. Only 9 stocks in the Nifty Midcap 100 index were in red for 2021 YTD, the remaining 91 gave positive returns. Among individual stocks, Dalmia Bharat rose the most, up over 70 percent followed by Polycab India, up 58 percent. Published : May 21, 2021 01:52 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply