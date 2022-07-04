ONGC stock tanks 4% after Morgan Stanley says gas explorer to get hit most by windfall tax

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) extended losses on Monday, three days after the government levied a windfall tax on profits of oil and gas companies with crude skyrocketing in 2022.

A windfall tax, or a higher tax rate, is levied on a particular company or industry for making sudden big profits.

The government has imposed a Rs 6 per litre tax on the export of petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and a Rs 13 per litre tax on the export of diesel. Additionally, it levied a Rs 23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically.

Following this development, Morgan Stanley said that ONGC is most negatively impacted, while Reliance Industries can deal with the challenges in a better manner.

At 9:27 IST, shares of ONGC were trading 3.7 percent lower at Rs 126.35 on the BSE. The stock has been losing for the last three days and has fallen nearly 16 percent during the period.

“Higher cess on domestic crude production of $40per barrel for ONGC and OIL was a negative surprise and should imply downside risks for the sector multiple over the medium term. It impacts ONGC and OIL earnings for F23 by 36 percent and 24 percent,” said Morgan Stanley.

JPMorgan has also downgraded its rating on ONGC shares to ‘neutral’ and slashed its target price to Rs 155 from Rs 210. It believes the imposition of a large fixed additional tax of $40 per barrel is sharply negative.

JPMorgan also trimmed its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY23 by 32 percent and by 26 percent for FY24. The brokerage firm added that there was no clarity on when the tax would be removed.

Goldman Sachs also cut its EPS estimates for FY23 and FY24 by 23 percent each, while slashing the target price on ONGC to Rs 210 from Rs 285.

The brokerage firm said that though the windfall tax was a surprise, the risk-reward ratio remains favourable. Goldman Sachs has a ‘buy’ call on ONGC’s stock and still sees 21 percent free cash flow and 11 percent dividend yield in FY24.

Besides, Emkay Global Financial Services said that capping export gains, in addition to the domestic price freeze, is also a negative signal.