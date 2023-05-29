English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsONGC shares tank over 4% on weak Q4 earnings. Key stock levels to watch

    ONGC shares tank over 4% on weak Q4 earnings. Key stock levels to watch

    ONGC shares tank over 4% on weak Q4 earnings. Key stock levels to watch
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Meghna Sen  May 29, 2023 4:19:59 PM IST (Published)

    Stronger long-term price assumptions and stronger cashflows drive a material 17 percent uptick in the target price of ONGC to Rs 218 per share, a 33 percent upside from the current levels, according to analysts

    The stock of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday hit an intra-day low of Rs 156.50 on the NSE as the shares of the state-run company plunged more than 4 percent on below par Q4 earnings. The stock settled at Rs 159.05 apiece on the NSE, down 2.87 percent in today's trade. The shares have given nearly 6 percent returns on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the Nifty50 which has given 2.20 percent in the same time.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Out of the 29 analysts tracking the firm, 21 has a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to data from Bloomberg. The consensus estimates of analyst represents an upside potential of 17.1 percent over the next 12 months.
    ALSO READ: Adani Transmission shares dip 3% ahead of Q4 results today. What should investors do?
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X