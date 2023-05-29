ONGC shares tank over 4% on weak Q4 earnings. Key stock levels to watch

Stronger long-term price assumptions and stronger cashflows drive a material 17 percent uptick in the target price of ONGC to Rs 218 per share, a 33 percent upside from the current levels, according to analysts

The stock of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday hit an intra-day low of Rs 156.50 on the NSE as the shares of the state-run company plunged more than 4 percent on below par Q4 earnings. The stock settled at Rs 159.05 apiece on the NSE, down 2.87 percent in today's trade. The shares have given nearly 6 percent returns on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the Nifty50 which has given 2.20 percent in the same time.

Out of the 29 analysts tracking the firm, 21 has a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to data from Bloomberg. The consensus estimates of analyst represents an upside potential of 17.1 percent over the next 12 months.