Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan: ONGC, HPCL, HDFC, Adani Enterprises and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in the red on the first trading session of the December F&O series amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 58 points or 0.3 percent to 18,610 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for a target of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 136

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for a target of Rs 232 with a stop loss at Rs 217

Buy ICICI General Insurance for a target of Rs 1,230 with a stop loss at Rs 1,150

Sell Laurus Labs for a target of Rs 435 with a stop loss at Rs 456

Shrikant Chouhan, EVP at Kotak Securities

Buy HDFC Ltd with a stop loss of Rs 2,640 and a target of Rs 2,800

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 3,850 and a target of Rs 4,100

Buy Jubilant Ingrevia with a stop loss of Rs 520 and a target of Rs 570-580