    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan: ONGC, HPCL, HDFC, Adani Enterprises and more

    By Asmita Pant  Nov 25, 2022 9:15 AM IST (Published)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in the red on the first trading session of the December F&O series amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 58 points or 0.3 percent to 18,610 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for a target of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 136
    Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for a target of Rs 232 with a stop loss at Rs 217
    Buy ICICI General Insurance for a target of Rs 1,230 with a stop loss at Rs 1,150
    Sell Laurus Labs for a target of Rs 435 with a stop loss at Rs 456
    Shrikant Chouhan, EVP at Kotak Securities
    Buy HDFC Ltd with a stop loss of Rs 2,640 and a target of Rs 2,800
    Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 3,850 and a target of Rs 4,100
    Buy Jubilant Ingrevia with a stop loss of Rs 520 and a target of Rs 570-580
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
