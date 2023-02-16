ONGC, Bharat Dynamics, BPCL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 16

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the green. Shares of NSE Nifty50 ended at 18035.85, 20.00 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61319.51, 44.42 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-
Recommended ArticlesView All
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation
Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 5.7 percent higher.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!