ONGC, Bharat Dynamics, BPCL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 16

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the green. Shares of NSE Nifty50 ended at 18035.85, 20.00 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61319.51, 44.42 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

ONGC |

Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 5.7 percent higher.

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.6 percent. Shares of Persistent, Coforge, LTTS, LTIM, MPhasis, Tech Mahindra ended 2.3 to 5.2 percent higher.

Defence stocks | Defence stocks were trading in the green following the product launches and MoUs and agreements at the Aero India 2023 event in Bengaluru. Shares of HAL, BEL, BHEL, Bharat Forge, Bharat Dynamics, ended 1.7 to 12.6 percent higher.

Adani Power Ltd | Adani Power Ltd ’s Rs 7,017 crore deal to acquire DB Power Ltd. seems to have collapsed as the company has announced that the long stop date to complete the transaction has expired. After the announcement, shares of Adani Power were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit on Thursday. Its shares ended nearly 5 percent higher.

Adani Total Gas | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 5 percent down.

Bharat Petroleum | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 1.7 percent lower.

Vodafone Idea | Vodafone Idea will have to pay a sum of Rs 41,300 crore annually from October 2025 once the four-year moratorium on spectrum ends. The moratorium on AGR dues will end in March 2026. This was the first instance that the management quantified the outgo once the moratorium period is lifted. The clarification was made on the company's earnings call. Its shares ended nearly 3.6 percent lower.