ONGC, Bharat Dynamics, BPCL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 16

Feb 16, 2023

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the green. Shares of NSE Nifty50 ended at 18035.85, 20.00 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61319.51, 44.42 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

ONGC, ONGC stock, ONGC shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, ONGC |

Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 5.7 percent higher.

Persistent, Coforge, LTTS, LTIM, MPhasis, Tech Mahindra, IT stocks, IT shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.6 percent. Shares of Persistent, Coforge, LTTS, LTIM, MPhasis, Tech Mahindra ended 2.3 to 5.2 percent higher.
HAL, BEL, BHEL, Bharat Forge, Bharat Dynamics, defence stocks, defence shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, Defence stocks | Defence stocks were trading in the green following the product launches and MoUs and agreements at the Aero India 2023 event in Bengaluru. Shares of HAL, BEL, BHEL, Bharat Forge, Bharat Dynamics, ended 1.7 to 12.6 percent higher.
adani power, adani power stock, adani power shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, Adani Power Ltd | Adani Power Ltd’s Rs 7,017 crore deal to acquire DB Power Ltd. seems to have collapsed as the company has announced that the long stop date to complete the transaction has expired. After the announcement, shares of Adani Power were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit on Thursday. Its shares ended nearly 5 percent higher.
adani total gas, adani total gas stock, adani total gas shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, Adani Total Gas | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 5 percent down.
BPCL, BPCL stock, BPCL shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, Bharat Petroleum | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 1.7 percent lower.
vodafone idea share price, vodafone idea, vodafone idea stock, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, Vodafone Idea | Vodafone Idea will have to pay a sum of Rs 41,300 crore annually from October 2025 once the four-year moratorium on spectrum ends. The moratorium on AGR dues will end in March 2026. This was the first instance that the management quantified the outgo once the moratorium period is lifted. The clarification was made on the company's earnings call. Its shares ended nearly 3.6 percent lower.
indigo, indigo stock, indigo shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india IndiGo | In a  large Trade, 1.7 crore shares or 4.4 percent equity worth Rs 3,221 crore of InterGlobe Aviation the parent company of IndiGo airlines changed hands in a block deal in early morning trade. Its stock ended nearly 4.5 percent lower.
