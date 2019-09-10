On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?
Updated : September 10, 2019 02:19 PM IST
Shares of HDFC AMC and Reliance Nippon AMC have rallied over 75 percent, becoming one of the top wealth creators in 2019.
In the last 1 year, HDFC AMC surged 58 percent despite the ongoing liquidity crisis post the IL&FS imbroglio, while Reliance Nippon AMC gained 25 percent.
