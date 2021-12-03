Omicron likely beginning of end of pandemic; prefer India over China: Jefferies

Simon Powell is "very constructive" on India's property market and prefers the country over China in emerging markets.

Simon Powell of Jefferies on Friday said that there is sufficient evidence to show that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be more infectious but less virulent.

Powell, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that Omicron may just signal the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. "This could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic," he said.

According to Powell, economies are not going into lockdowns again.

He is "very constructive" on India's property market and prefers the country over China in emerging markets.

"Markets like India, we are positive, we are very constructive on Indian property developers. Certainly, from an India perspective, we are more constructive on India than we are on China right now from an emerging markets point of view," he said.

"Investors are concerned about regulatory policies from China," said Powell.

He sees huge productivity gains in the US with the use of technology.

