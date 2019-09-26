OMCs rise as oil prices decline; HPCL, IOC up 6%

In intra-day deals, HPCL and IOC rose as much as 6.2 percent.
BPCL added as much as 2.7 percent to Rs 477.30 per share.
These stocks lifted the BSE Oil and Gas, and Nifty Energy index 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.
