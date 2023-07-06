Strong June quarter performance outlook boosted the stocks of oil marketing companies (OMCs) in trade today. Shares of OMCs have risen between 5 per cent and 16 percent in the past one month. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.50 percent during the same period.

Shares of state-run listed oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued their upward movement, hitting fresh 52-week highs on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade on strong year-on-year (YoY) performance outlook in the June quarter (Q1) of the current financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

Among individual stocks, public sector undertaking (PSU) oil marketing major Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) shares rallied 2.14 percent to touch its 52-week high of Rs 397; in fact, the stock has seen a 10.78 percent increase in the last one month.

Other PSU stocks including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) hit their respective 52-week highs. IOC shares gained 2.55 percent to Rs 97.96 and HPCL stock was up 4.73 percent to Rs 304.50 in the intra-day trade today.

OMCs: Large over-recoveries to offset weaker refining margins

With no retail price cut, despite lower international product prices, OMCs ' auto fuel over-recoveries further increased to nearly Rs 24,000-25,000 crore in the first quarter of previous fiscal (1QFY23), according to estimates released by Kotak. Auto fuel over-recoveries will more than offset the impact of 50 percent quarter-on-quarter (qoq) decline in benchmark gross refining margins (GRM), Kotak said, adding it expects OMCs to report strong numbers.

YoY performance looks strong, QoQ trends muted

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities expects aggregate operating earnings (EBITDA) to surge 73 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 96,800 crore and net income 138 percent YoY to Rs 50,200 crore. However, the brokerage said tha the trend may not be uniform with very strong YoY performance from OMCs and city gas distribution companies (CGDs) partly offset by muted trends in upstream companies, gas utilities and Reliance Industries (RIL).

QoQ performance is likely to be far more muted with only a 4 percent jump in EBITDA and a 6 percent QoQ decline in net earnings. "This would be partly due to a very strong base for RIL, OMCs and the City Gas Distribution (CGD) in Q4FY23 and seasonal variances," the brokerage said.

RIL may see a muted quarter

Reliance is expected to see a sharp decline in its 'oil to chemicals' (OTC) segment earnings, with an estimated $3.6 per bbl QoQ dip in GRMs offset somewhat by a small improvement in integrated petrochemical spreads (helped by softer gas or ethane costs).

RJio is expected to deliver 2.5 percent QoQ rise in EBITDA, while the brokerage expects RIL's retail EBITDA to grow 6.4 percent QoQ. "Overall, we expect RIL's consolidated EBITDA to decline 3 percent QoQ and PAT 14 percent QoQ due to higher depreciation, interest costs and tax driving the higher decline in PAT vs EBITDA for the quarter," the note stated.

What ICICI Securities recommend for oil and gas sector stocks —