Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
Updated : September 16, 2019 10:07 AM IST
Crude futures on both sides of the Atlantic hit their highest since May but came off their peaks after US President Donald Trump said he had authorized the use of the US emergency stockpile to ensure stable supplies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.44 percent to 513.3 after data showed China's industrial production growth skidding to its weakest pace in 17-1/2 years in August.
