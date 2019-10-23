Oil slips after US inventory build, but possible OPEC cuts support market
Updated : October 23, 2019 08:49 AM IST
International benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 28 cents, or 0.47%, to $59.42 a barrel by 0123 GMT on Wednesday.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.73%, to $54.08 per barrel.
