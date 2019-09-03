Oil slides as US, China add more tariffs in trade war
Updated : September 03, 2019 06:49 AM IST
International Brent crude futures settled down 59 cents to $58.66 a barrel, after trading as low as $58.10 during the day.
US benchmark WTI crude was down 33 cents at $54.77 a barrel.
The United States began imposing 15 percent tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more