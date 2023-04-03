Oil prices surge as much as 8% after OPEC+ announces surprise output cut

The cuts bring the total volume taken off the market to 3.66 million barrels per day, or 3.7 percent of global demand.
Oil prices surged as much as 8 percent early Monday morning, with Brent Crude making a high of $86.44 after Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ announced a surprise cut in production of around 1.16 million barrels per day.
Recommended ArticlesView All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey
Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know
Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
West Texas Intermediate or WTI Crude prices also surged by as much as 7.5 percent to $81.58 per barrel.
The news comes just days after a slowdown in US prices had boosted sentiment in the market, triggering a rally across global equities. The cuts will begin in May and will go on till the end of the year.
A virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi and Russia will take place today. Expectations were that the group would stick to the 2 million barrels per day production cut, which is already in place till the end of 2023. The 2 million barrels per day cut has been in place since October last year.
The cuts bring the total volume taken off the market to 3.66 million barrels per day, or 3.7 percent of global demand.
Investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said that these reductions can lift oil prices by as much as $10 per barrel, while Goldman Sachs has raised its Brent Crude forecast to $95 for the year-end and $100 for 2024.
As part of these reductions, Saudi Arabia will cut output by 5,00,000 barrels per day as a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.
“OPEC is taking pre-emptive steps in case of any possible demand reduction,” Amrita Sen, founder and director of Energy Aspects, said.
Oil prices last month fell towards $70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months, on concern that a global banking crisis would hit demand.
However, the US has called this move as "unwise," and that production cuts are unadvisable at this point given the market uncertainty.
Here are the quantum of the recent cuts:
|Country
|Output Cut (Barrels Per Day)
|Saudi Arabia
|5,00,000
|Iraq
|2,11,000
|UAE
|1,44,000
|Kuwait
|1,28,000
|Kazakhstan
|78,000
|Algeria
|48,000
|Oman
|40,000
|Gabon
|8,000
Russia also said that it will extend a voluntary cut of 5,00,000 barrels per day until the end of the year. The nation had unilaterally announced a cut in production in February following the introduction of price caps.
(With inputs from Agencies.)
First Published: Apr 3, 2023 5:25 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!