Oil prices surge as much as 8% after OPEC+ announces surprise output cut

The cuts bring the total volume taken off the market to 3.66 million barrels per day, or 3.7 percent of global demand.

Oil prices surged as much as 8 percent early Monday morning, with Brent Crude making a high of $86.44 after Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ announced a surprise cut in production of around 1.16 million barrels per day.

West Texas Intermediate or WTI Crude prices also surged by as much as 7.5 percent to $81.58 per barrel.

The news comes just days after a slowdown in US prices had boosted sentiment in the market, triggering a rally across global equities. The cuts will begin in May and will go on till the end of the year.

A virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi and Russia will take place today. Expectations were that the group would stick to the 2 million barrels per day production cut, which is already in place till the end of 2023. The 2 million barrels per day cut has been in place since October last year.

Investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said that these reductions can lift oil prices by as much as $10 per barrel, while Goldman Sachs has raised its Brent Crude forecast to $95 for the year-end and $100 for 2024.

As part of these reductions, Saudi Arabia will cut output by 5,00,000 barrels per day as a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.

“OPEC is taking pre-emptive steps in case of any possible demand reduction,” Amrita Sen, founder and director of Energy Aspects, said.

Oil prices last month fell towards $70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months, on concern that a global banking crisis would hit demand.

However, the US has called this move as "unwise," and that production cuts are unadvisable at this point given the market uncertainty.

Here are the quantum of the recent cuts:

Country Output Cut (Barrels Per Day) Saudi Arabia 5,00,000 Iraq 2,11,000 UAE 1,44,000 Kuwait 1,28,000 Kazakhstan 78,000 Algeria 48,000 Oman 40,000 Gabon 8,000

Russia also said that it will extend a voluntary cut of 5,00,000 barrels per day until the end of the year. The nation had unilaterally announced a cut in production in February following the introduction of price caps.

