Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
Updated : October 21, 2019 07:32 AM IST
Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell by 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $59.32 a barrel by 0108 GMT.
US crude oil futures were down by 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $53.69.
