Oil markets to face ‘serious problems’ as demand from India, China rises: IEF secretary general

Oil prices are likely to gain in the second half of this year as supply continues to struggle to meet demand, the International Energy Forum's secretary general Joseph McMonigle said.

Oil demand came back to pre-COVID levels pretty quickly, but the supply is still facing a tough time catching up and the only factor that is moderating the oil rates at presentis the fear of a looming recession, he said.

"For the second half of this year, we're going to witness serious problems with supply keeping up. As a result, you're going to see the oil prices respond to that,"McMonigle told CNBC, on the sidelines of a meeting of energy ministers from G20 economies in Goa on Saturday, July 22.

McMonigle attributed the push in oil rates to increasing demand from China, which is the largest importer of crude oil in the world, and India. "China and India will make up 2 million barrels a day of demand pick-up in the second half of this year,"he told CNBC.

On being asked if oil rates could gain to $100 a barrel again, he said they are already at $80 a barrel and could possibly go higher from there. "We're going to see more steep decreases in inventory, which will be a signal to the market that demand is definitely picking up. So you're going to see rates respond to that," he told CNBC.

However, the secretary general is confident that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) will take action and increase supply if the globe eventually succumbs to a "big supply-demand imbalance". "They're being very careful on demand. They want to see evidence that demand is picking up, and will be responsive to changes in the market," CNBC quoted McMonigle as saying.

No room for complacency

The secretary general also mentioned the liquified natural gas market, crediting Europe's energy market's stability to a warmer-than-expected winter last year. However, he warned that this as well a couple of next winters could be rocky.

"Global policymakers cannot turn complacent just because LNG prices have fallen, and more investment in renewable energy is needed to ensure the lights continue to stay on,"he said, CNBC reported.

He said energy transition has to continue to be pursued and all options have to remain on the table, adding that the rates and volatility in the energy markets have to be watched closely.

“I’m worried that if the public starts to connect high prices and volatility in energy markets to climate policies or the energy transition, we’re going to lose public support. “We’re going to be asking the public to do a lot of difficult and challenging things in order to enable the energy transition. We need to keep them on board," he told CNBC.