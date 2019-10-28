#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Oil holds steady as Russia reaffirms commitment to output cuts

Updated : October 28, 2019 08:16 AM IST

Brent crude was down 1 cent at $62.01 a barrel by 0055 GMT, having logged a weekly gain of more than 4 percent last week, its best weekly gain since Sept. 20.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 4 cents at $56.62 a barrel, having risen more than 5 percent last week, also the biggest weekly increase since Sept. 20.
cnbc two logos
