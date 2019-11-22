Commodities
Oil falls from two-month high as US-China trade doubts dominate
Updated : November 22, 2019 08:33 AM IST
Brent crude futures had slid 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $63.67 a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate crude was at $58.24 a barrel, down 34 cents or 0.6 percent.
