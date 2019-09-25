Oil extends losses after Trump's comments douse trade talk optimism
Updated : September 25, 2019 09:02 AM IST
Brent crude futures fell 46 cents to $62.64 a barrel by 0104 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped to $56.89, down 40 cents.
Both prices have fallen to their lowest since the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Sept 14.
