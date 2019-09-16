Oil and gas stocks plunge after Saudi drone attacks; HPCL, BPCL down over 4% each
Updated : September 16, 2019 09:50 AM IST
Shares of oil and gas companies were under pressure on Monday after crude oil prices surged over 10 percent following drone attacks in Saudi Arabian oil fields over the weekend, which effectively shut down 6 percent of the global oil supply.
Among stocks, oil marketing companies plunged with HPCL down 5 percent, while BPCL and IOC fell 4.5 percent and 3 percent, respectively in morning deals.
According to Jefferies, drone attacks on key Saudi oil infrastructure have taken over 5 percent of global oil.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more