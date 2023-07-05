Upstream companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India Ltd will likely perform better this fiscal with an expected uptick in their output of oil and gas.

The earnings numbers for the first quarter of the financial year (Q1FY24) for the oil and gas sector will be declared this month. Sector watchers expect the June quarter to be operationally strong on the back of a sharp recovery in marketing margins of blended margins at Rs 9 per litre verus Rs 3 per litre in the fourth quarter of previous fiscal (Q4FY23), despite lower gross refining margins (GRM).

Lower refining spreads will be partly compensated by continued sourcing of discounted Russian crude. So, while refining profits will be lower, recovery in marketing margins will drive Q1 profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 24,270 crore from Rs 21,120 crore in Q4 (over 14.9 percent quarter-on-quarter). said analysts at domestic brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher.

Upstream companies will improve Q1 PAT to Rs 12,100 crore versus Rs 10,800 crore in Q4FY23 (+12.3 percent QoQ), due to steady net crude price realization post windfall taxes and flat gas prices. Net crude oil realization will likely be flat at $76. Production and sales volumes are likely to be flat QoQ," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Here's what to expect from the oil and gas companies —

- BPCL is likely to report operationally strong results due to sharp recovery in marketing margins (blended margins Rs 9 per litre vesus Rs3 in Q4).

- Analysts expect a sharp recovery in GAIL earnings due to an improvement in petchem and transmission volumes post drop in spot LNG prices.

- RIL’s O2C segment is expected to report muted result due to lower refining, partly compensated by higher petchem margins. "We build in steady telecom performance ( over 2.9 percent QoQ revenue growth) as we build in 1.5 percent QoQ ARPU growth while retail revenue growth will be steady," the note stated.

- HPCL is likely to report operationally strong results due to a sharp recovery in marketing margins (blended margins Rs 9 per litre versus Rs 3 in Q4).

- Indian Oil sector's operating profit is expected to increase by 17.7 percent QoQ to Rs 83,200 crore given Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) robust performance (EBIDTA at Rs 38,300 crore) led by improving marketing margins (blended margin of Rs 9 per litre versus Rs 3 in Q4) despite lower refining spreads.

- Upstream companies such as ONGC and OIL India are expected to maintain production volumes and net crude realization of $76-77bbl, but gas realization will be lower at $6.5 per mmbtu (Q4: $8.6).

- IGL/MGL will see QoQ earnings growth from lower input prices, while GGAS may suffer due to competition from propane despite softening input prices.

- CGD players such as IGL/MGL will likely benefit from a drop in domestic gas prices to $6.5 per mmbtu from $8.6 in Q4. "However, for Gujarat Gas we expect gas sales volumes to recover to 9.7 mmscmd (Q4: 8.9), but margins will be under pressure due to competition from propane," it said.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.