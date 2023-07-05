Upstream companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India Ltd will likely perform better this fiscal with an expected uptick in their output of oil and gas.

The earnings numbers for the first quarter of the financial year (Q1FY24) for the oil and gas sector will be declared this month. Sector watchers expect the June quarter to be operationally strong on the back of a sharp recovery in marketing margins of blended margins at Rs 9 per litre verus Rs 3 per litre in the fourth quarter of previous fiscal (Q4FY23), despite lower gross refining margins (GRM).

Lower refining spreads will be partly compensated by continued sourcing of discounted Russian crude. So, while refining profits will be lower, recovery in marketing margins will drive Q1 profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 24,270 crore from Rs 21,120 crore in Q4 (over 14.9 percent quarter-on-quarter). said analysts at domestic brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher.