Off the Charts: Here's why bank Nifty has been underperforming the key indices

In 2020, the bank Nifty would often have trending 1,000-1,500 point days even when the news for economy was bad. The reason for it was that the bank Nifty was essentially controlled by HDFC Bank and with Kotak Bank keeping pace with it, it was enough for a large move on the index.

However over the past one year, the weightage of the bank Nifty has changed. As part of CNBC-TV18's special offering, Off the Charts, Anuj Singhal decodes why the bank Nifty has been underperforming the key indices.

