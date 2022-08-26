Nykaa shares gain as Priyanka Chopra Jonas partners retailer to sell her haircare brand

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, gained on Friday after actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced a partnership with the beauty and wellness firm to launch her haircare brand Anomaly in India.

The stock was trading 0.40 percent higher at Rs 1,371 per share on BSE at the time of writing. The stock has fallen 5.72 percent in the last one month while it is down 34.85 percent so far this year.

Anomaly, the brainchild of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will be available in the country from Friday through online and offline stores of Nykaa. The products under the brand are gender neutral and available at a starting price of Rs 750. They are housed in bottles made from 100 percent plastic trash and infinitely recyclable cans, said a statement.

The collection consists of end-to-end haircare solutions via shampoos and conditioners for different hair needs, a high-performance hair and scalp oil and entry into high growth and emerging product categories with a dry shampoo, and bonding mask, it added.

“Anomaly was created from basically democratising, making it affordable and yet a superior product. But, how do you democratise the product by making it affordable, which was very important to me...," said Chopra during a media briefing.

Founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, Nykaa offers 4,078 brands and over 3.1 million product SKUs through its website and mobile applications. Nykaa made its stock market debut last year in November at a premium of 77.8 percent over its issue price of Rs 1,125.

The company last year launched 'The Global Store' to bring international brands to India. Through the brand, it offers brands from countries across the world including US, Dubai, Australia, South Korea and others.

“Indian beauty has taken off in the past 3-4 years as we see through consumption patterns and trends in urban and smaller cities. Our role is to match the brand and the consumer. The domestic and global brands are doing well and the market is big enough for all these brands to co-exist. But the product has to be high quality, it does not matter where it is made," said Anchit Nayar, CEO, e-commerce beauty, Nykaa.

Earlier this month, the company reported its June quarter results with a 42 percent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 5 crore against Rs 5.52 crore during the same period last year.

In a separate development, Reena Chhabra, CEO of Nykaa’s beauty private label, quit this month while Vishal Gupta took charge as executive vice-president for its consumer beauty brands.