Nykaa shares gain 4% as recovery in consumer demand helps retailer post strong numbers

Nykaa share price: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) rose over 4 percent on Monday after the company reported a strong set of quarterly numbers for the quarter ended June with consumer demand recovering. FSN E-Commerce is the parent company of Nykaa.

At 11:52 IST, shares of Nykaa were trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 1,425 on the BSE.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 41 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to Rs 11,484 million in the April-June period, while net profit was up 42 percent to Rs 50 million.

The beauty product company said it continued to grow strongly overall with an improvement in gross margin and efficiency in fulfilment expense leading to better EBITDA margin overall on a YoY basis.

Quarter ended June 2021 Quarter ended June 2022 Number of visits 312 million 354 million Annual Unique Transacting Customers 7.7 million 11 million Gross Merchandise Value Rs 14,696 million Rs 21,558 million

Annual Unique Transacting Customers are those, identified by email id or mobile number, who have placed at least one order on Nykaa’s website, mobile application or physical stores during the last 12 months ended as of the measurement date. Gross Merchandise Value is the monetary value of orders across the company’s websites, mobile applications and physical stores.

For the beauty and personal care segment, the focus on customer acquisition and order volume is expected to drive long-term sustainable growth, the company said. Orders in the segment grew 40 percent YoY to 8.1 million in the first quarter of FY23.

Besides the beauty and personal care segment, Nykaa sees strong sequential growth for the fashion segment while maintaining a focus on conversion.

Management commentary

Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our business continues to grow across the verticals, despite an adverse and challenging macroeconomic environment, demonstrating the strength of our business fundamentals and unique customer-first experiences."

The beauty vertical, online and offline, is witnessing growth momentum while building efficiencies across the value chain, Nayar said. She added that consumer demand for beauty, personal care and wellness is also showing early signs of recovery and that the company is gearing up for a promising festive season this year.

Anchit Nayar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nykaa E-Retail, told CNBC-TV18 that the company was getting into the festive season with the July-September and the October-December quarters. "We are very optimistic for what lies ahead for the rest of the year,” he said.

He explained that the company finds high-quality brands that consumers desire to interact with. "That is Nykaa’s criteria while looking for potential investments and acquisitions," he said.

This was after online fashion retailer Nykaa also announced that it had agreed to acquire digital lifestyle guide Little Black Book for an undisclosed sum.