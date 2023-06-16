Nykaa said it is maintaining growth ahead of the market. The beauty and fashion platform's premium fashion market in India is expected to grow 3.5 times by 2030.

Shares of Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates Nykaa, gained nearly 4 percent in Friday's trade after the e-commerce company said that it is maintaining growth ahead of the market. During its investor day presentation on June 16, the firm said it sees a total addressable market (TAM) of $100 billion and targets over $180 billion by 2027. At 12 pm, the scrip was trading 3.70 percent higher at Rs 143 per share on the NSE.

Live Tv

Loading...