Nykaa eyes total addressable market of $180 billion by 2027; shares rise 4%

By Meghna Sen  Jun 16, 2023 12:13:25 PM IST (Published)

Nykaa said it is maintaining growth ahead of the market. The beauty and fashion platform's premium fashion market in India is expected to grow 3.5 times by 2030.

Shares of Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates Nykaa, gained nearly 4 percent in Friday's trade after the e-commerce company said that it is maintaining growth ahead of the market. During its investor day presentation on June 16, the firm said it sees a total addressable market (TAM) of $100 billion and targets over $180 billion by 2027. At 12 pm, the scrip was trading 3.70 percent higher at Rs 143 per share on the NSE.

The new-age stock has been in a freefall ever since it released its March quarter business update. It hit its 52-week low of Rs 114.3 on April 26, 2023, and has recovered 23 percent since then. The stock has lost a staggering 41 percent in the last one year, 16 percent in the last six months, 10 percent year-to-date (YTD), while it surged 10.30 percent in the last one month.
