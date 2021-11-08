Nykaa IPO share allotment likely today. Here's how to check status

The share allotment of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the owner of Nykaa is expected to take place Monday, November 8. The company, which runs an online marketplace of beauty and wellness products received a strong investor response as it was subscribed over 82 times on the last day of bidding.

The IPO that ran between October 28 to November 1 had fixed the price band at Rs 1,081-1,125 per share. Investors can check allotment status on the issue's registrar Link Intime as well as BSE.

The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

Through the website of registrar - Linkintime

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

The shares of Nykaa are expected to list on Thursday on both major exchanges - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The issue received a robust response from the investors and was oversubscribed 82 times on the final day of bidding . The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 12 times, while that of non-institutional investors' was subscribed 92 times, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 92 times their reserved portion.

Nykaa's public issue comprised of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 4,721 crore. Ahead of its IPO, the company had raised over Rs 2,300 from anchor investors

The company aims to use these funds for expansion, setting new retail stores and warehouses. It also plans to repay its debt, which could bring down interest costs and shore profitability.