FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, posted a 72 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2.41 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). It was Rs 8.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The online beauty platform's revenue from operations, meanwhile, surged percent 34 year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,301 crore for the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 973 crore in year-ago quarter.

The company's total expenses surged percent to Rs 1,303 crore during the fourth quarter as against Rs 978.6 crore in the last year period.

The company reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 70.6 crore for the March quarter, which is up 84 percent over the previous year's quarter, led by operating leverage. Meanwhile, margins during the quarter came in at 5.4 percent.

The online beauty platform's Business Planning and Consolidation (BPC) business has seen higher on-year growth rates in Q4FY23 versus Q3FY23. The company's BPC business grew 26 percent in Q3FY23.

Consumer pullback in discretionary spends has had some impact on the company's fashion business. Fashion business revenue growth in the quarter under review seen in the late teens. Fashion Biz rose 50 percent in Q3FY23.

