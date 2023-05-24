Nykaa's EBITDA came in at Rs 70.6 crore for the March quarter, up 84 percent over the previous year's quarter, while margins during the quarter came in at 5.4 percent. Ahead of the results, Nykaa stock closed percent 2.61 lower

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, posted a 70 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2.27 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. It was Rs 7.6 crore in the same quarter of last year and Rs 8.5 crore in the December quarter.

Live Tv

Loading...

The online beauty platform's revenue from operations, meanwhile, surged percent 34 year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,301 crore for the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 973 crore in year-ago quarter.

The company's total expenses surged percent to Rs 1,303 crore during the fourth quarter as against Rs 978.6 crore in the last year period.