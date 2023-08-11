Nykaa Q1 Results: Sequentially, the beauty e-commerce platform's profit rose 37.5 percent from Rs 2.4 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY23).

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, on Friday reported a 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3.3 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, 2023. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.55 crore in the year-ago period.



Revenue from operations, meanwhile, climbed 24 percent YoY to Rs 1421.8 crore for the quarter under review, compared to Rs 1,148 crore in the year-ago quarter.