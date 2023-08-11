homemarket NewsNykaa Q1 profit plunges 27% to Rs 3.3 cr; revenue rises 24%

Nykaa Q1 profit plunges 27% to Rs 3.3 cr; revenue rises 24%

By Meghna Sen  Aug 11, 2023 4:19:52 PM IST (Published)

Nykaa Q1 Results: Sequentially, the beauty e-commerce platform's profit rose 37.5 percent from Rs 2.4 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY23).

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, on Friday reported a 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3.3 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, 2023. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.55 crore in the year-ago period.
Sequentially, the beauty e-commerce platform's profit rose 37.5 percent from Rs 2.4 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY23).
Revenue from operations, meanwhile, climbed 24 percent YoY to Rs 1421.8 crore for the quarter under review, compared to Rs 1,148 crore in the year-ago quarter.

