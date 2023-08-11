Nykaa Q1 Results: Sequentially, Nykaa's profit rose 37.5 percent from Rs 2.4 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY23). Ahead of the results, Nykaa stock closed 0.58 percent higher at Rs 146.55 apiece on the NSE.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, on Friday reported a 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3.3 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, 2023. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the beauty e-commerce platform's profit rose 37.5 percent from Rs 2.4 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY23).

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, climbed 24 percent YoY to Rs 1421.8 crore for the quarter under review, compared to Rs 1,148 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's total expenses surged percent to Rs 1,418.8 crore during the first quarter against Rs 1,148 crore in the last year period.

Operating profit, calculated as Ebitda, rose 60 per cent YoY to Rs 73.50 crore for the quarter, with Ebitda margin coming in at 5.2 percent, up 116 basis points over 4 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, Nykaa's gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew 24 percent YoY to Rs 2,667.8 crore.

The overall Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) GMV grew at 24 percent, with strong performance across its verticals. The ecommerce platform, physical retail, and the consumer brands – all witnessed healthy growth. Physical retail space increased by 43 percent YoY with 152 stores as of June 30, 2023.

Dot & Key, acquired by Nykaa in 2021, has witnessed a GMV growth of over 5 times since it became part of the Nykaa ecosystem. The brand is profitable and has crossed an annualized GMV run rate (based on Q1 FY2024 GMV) of Rs 300 crore.

The overall fashion GMV grew at 12 percent for Q1 FY24, slower than the long-term trajectory. The growth exceeded the short-term industry trajectory, given the weak fashion industry outlook for this quarter in particular. However, post the quarter, the business has witnessed positive momentum, with July’23 observing a healthy year on year growth supported by the success of the flagship ‘Hot Pink Sale’.

The Others Business Vertical, of which Superstore By Nykaa, constitutes a significant share, witnessed a strong 92 percent GMV growth this quarter.

"Our beauty vertical continues to shape into an ecosystem of its own – with steady and balanced growth across our online platforms, physical footprint as well as our consumer brands. Fashion’s consumer brands also experienced steady growth with our own labels now spanning across categories – westernwear, indianwear, lingerie, menswear, accessories and much more. Nykaa Fashion’s growth in the quarter was much ahead than the industry growth but below its long-term trajectory," said Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD, and CEO.

Ahead of the results, Nykaa stock closed 0.58 percent higher at Rs 146.55 apiece on the NSE.