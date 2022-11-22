The lock-in period of these five companies ends this week

One lock in period expires today while two each expire on Wednesday and Friday.

New age companies have been in the news off late for the expiry of their pre-IPO lock-in period. Nykaa had it earlier this month, followed by PB Fintech and Delhivery. The expiry of the lock-in period has resulted in multiple block deals from existing investors, which have also marked some exits. Since Nykaa's lock-in period expired on November 10, the company has already witnessed seven block deals where investors from TPG, Lighthouse India Fund, and Segantii India fund have been sellers.

Aside from these companies, there are five other companies whose pre-IPO lock-in period expires this week.

Here are the five names:

Syrma SGS: The electronics manufacturing solutions provider went public in August this year with an issue price of Rs 220. Shares even made a 52-week high of Rs 342 before cooling off. The lock-in period of the company expires today. The stock is currently trading with cuts of 5 percent.

Venus Pipes: Shares of the pipe manufacturer listed in May this year with an issue price of Rs 321. The stock has doubled since then, going on to make a peak of Rs 774 before correcting. Even at the current market price, shares are 115 percent higher than the IPO price. The lock-in period for the company expires on Wednesday, November 23.

Tarsons Products: Another stock whose lock-in period expires on Wednesday, November 23. Shares went public in November last year with an issue price of Rs 662. The stock peaked at Rs 924 before cooling off and even slipping below the issue price to a 52-week low of Rs 538.70. Although shares are off the 52-week high, they remain near their issue price.

Ethos: Another stock that has slumped back to its issue price is the retailer of premium watches. After peaking at Rs 1,147, shares are back to their issue price of Rs 878. The lock-in period of the company ends on Friday, November 25.

Go Fashion: The last among the five names, shares of Go Fashion are up nearly 70 percent from their issue price of Rs 690. The lock-in period here also ends on Friday, November 25.