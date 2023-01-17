Nykaa, Larsen & Toubro, SBI and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 17

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18053.30, 158.45 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 60655.72, 562.75 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved:

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns fashion e-tailer Nykaa, declined 5 percent to hit another all-time low on Tuesday. Its shares ended nearly 5 percent lower.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 1.8 percent. Shares of Canara Bank, SBI, IOB, Union Bank, UCO Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, PSB, Bank of India ended 1.2 to 4.8 percent down.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd | The shares of Samvardhana Motherson rose half a percent in early hours of the trade on Tuesday after 1.6 percent equity of the company changed hands. Its stock ended 1.7 percent lower.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 3.7 percent higher.