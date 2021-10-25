Nykaa IPO to open on October 28; issue size Rs 5,352 crore

The IPO of Nykaa's will open on October 28 at a price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.

Beauty startup Nykaa's Rs 5,352-crore initial public offer (IPO) will hit Dalal Street on October 28. Under the Nykaa public offer, shares will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 1,085-1,125, giving the company a valuation of over $7 billion.

Nykaa's is a large IPO coming in from an online platform company that is profitable. That is what is creating the huge demand as well as gusto around beauty platform Nykaa.

The IPO is estimated at Rs 5,352 crore, a large part of which is an offer for sale (OFS) of shares from some of its key investors including the promoter family Sanjay Nayar Family Trust.

The portion of about Rs 630 crore is the only fundraise that Nykaa is doing.

The company plans to use about Rs 40 crore of the proceeds on brands and retail stores. Nykaa is not only an online brand but it also has offline presence, with over 70 stores across the country.

The company plans a capital expenditure of about Rs 42 crore on new warehouses. Nykaa has a very small working capital component with 9-10 percent of finance cost. The company plans to bring down the outstanding borrowings by Rs 156 crore.

It plans to spend Rs 234 crore on acquiring and retaining customers, and on visibility. Ad spends and marketing customer acquisitions are big areas for such companies.

In the last financial year, Nykaa clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 62 crore. Its PAT in the first quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 3.5 crore.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.