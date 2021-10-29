Nykaa IPO day 2: Issue oversubscribed 2 times; retail portion booked 4.7 times

The initial public offering of Nykaa-owner FSN E-Commerce Ventures has been subscribed twice on October 29, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 5.34 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 2.64 crore equity shares.

The IPO that opened on October 28 for bidding at the price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 will conclude on October 30. The company aims to raise over Rs 5,350 crore with this third-largest public issue so far in 2021.

Retail investors subscribed 4.74 times to the IPO, and non-institutional subscribers put in bids for 86 percent of their reserved portion. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 171 percent of their reserved portion. Meanwhile, Nykaa's employees have subscribed to 85 percent of the portion reserved for them.

The Nykaa issue was completely subscribed at the end of the first day of bidding. Retail investors had subscribed to their portion some 3.5 times and qualified institutional buyers some 1.39 times.

Nykaa is a multi-brand beauty, personal care, and fashion platform founded and promoted by Falguni Nayar. Going forward, it has plans to foray into the international market and expand its presence in the Middle East and Europe.

It is raising funds to invest in its subsidiaries and set up new retail stores. It will also use the funds for capital expenditure, acquire and retain customers by increasing brand awareness. It also plans to use the funds raised by IPO to repay and prepay certain borrowings availed by Nykaa E-Retail.

Brokerages have recommended subscribing to the IPO for listing gains and the long-term opportunity it presents.

"We expect Nykaa to benefit from a prevailing tailwind in the industry, its strong technology-led platform, strong relationship with global brands, content-first approach, omnichannel presence, loyal customer base, planned expansion, growth in tier I & II cities, and strong management team," KRChoksey said in a report.

BPWealth said while there is an underlying risk for high valuations but considering factors such as increasing PAT, positive cash flows, huge growth capabilities and confidence in the company's management, it recommended subscribing to the issue. Nykaa's business model is rotted in its value proposition, separating it from the otherwise predominantly transactional-based e-commerce industry, the brokerage said.

(As per subscription data available on exchanges till 12:30 pm)