Nykaa IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 29% so far, retail portion fully subscribed

The initial public offering of Nykaa owner FSN E-Commerce Ventures has been subscribed 29 percent so far on October 28 at 11:30, the first day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 77.18 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 2.64 crore equity shares.

Nykaa IPO opened for subscription on October 28 at the price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. It will conclude for bidding on November 1. The company raised close to Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors ahead of the bidding process.

Retail investors subscribed 1.40 times or 140 percent of their reserved portion. Whereas the non-institutional subscribers put in bids 5 percent of their reserved portion. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 0.05 times their reserved portion.

The employee portion of the IPO was subscribed 0.11 times, with over 28,560 shares of the total reserved portion already booked.

The company aims to use the proceeds from the issue to set p new retail stores, invest in Nykaa Fashion, establish warehouses, and other capital expenditure investments.

Brokerages have recommended subscribing to the IPO as the company has a first-mover advantage and bright future prospects. "Considering the future prospect for the company and it being placed at a sweet spot as the first-mover advantage, we assign a "subscribe-long term" rating to this IPO," Anand Rathi said in a report.

"Investors with a high-risk appetite can subscribe for listing gains given fancy for unique and first of its kind listing in the e-commerce space," Motilal Oswal said in a report.

(As per subscription data available on exchanges till 11:40 am)