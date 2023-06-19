CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsNykaa owner's shares rise for the second straight day despite mixed analyst commentary

Nykaa owner's shares rise for the second straight day despite mixed analyst commentary

Nykaa owner's shares rise for the second straight day despite mixed analyst commentary
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 3:01:49 PM IST (Published)

While Macquarie has an underperform rating on Nykaa, Nomura and Jefferies have buy recommendations with price targets as high as Rs 200.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which operates the online fashion retailer Nykaa, rose by around 3 percent on Monday, despite mixed analyst commentary on the company's business outlook for the future.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company laid out some growth plans for the future, seeking a total addressable market worth $180 billion by 2027 on Friday. It also said that it is maintaining its growth ahead of the market.
Brokerage firm Jefferies believes that the premiumisation trend plays well in favour of Nykaa given its platform positioning. The company's outlook on profitability is also positive led by better customer retention, own labels etc.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X