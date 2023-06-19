Nykaa owner's shares rise for the second straight day despite mixed analyst commentary

While Macquarie has an underperform rating on Nykaa, Nomura and Jefferies have buy recommendations with price targets as high as Rs 200.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which operates the online fashion retailer Nykaa, rose by around 3 percent on Monday, despite mixed analyst commentary on the company's business outlook for the future.

The company laid out some growth plans for the future, seeking a total addressable market worth $180 billion by 2027 on Friday. It also said that it is maintaining its growth ahead of the market.

Brokerage firm Jefferies believes that the premiumisation trend plays well in favour of Nykaa given its platform positioning. The company's outlook on profitability is also positive led by better customer retention, own labels etc.