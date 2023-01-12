Citi launches block to sell up to 1.4 crore shares of Nykaa worth Rs 211 crore

Shares of Nykaa have halved over the last 12 months.

As many as 1.4 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent company of fashion e-tailer Nykaa will exchange hands in a large trade, according to information accessed by CNBC-TV18.

The shares are being offered at a floor price of Rs 148.9 apiece, which is a discount of 4 percent to the company's current market price of Rs 155.1.

Based on the price, the transaction is valued at $25.9 million or Rs 211.4 crore. Citigroup Global Markets India is the bookrunner to this transaction.

While details of the seller are unclear, the entity is a non-affiliate, non-promoter vendor.

The total amount of shares up for the large deal amount to 0.5 percent of the company's total equity.

Last month, 3.7 crore shares of Nykaa or 1.5 percent of the total equity had exchanged hands in a large trade. Prior to that trade, Lighthouse India had initiated a clean out trade in the company, selling 1.8 crore shares or 0.65 percent of the total equity worth Rs 320 crore.

Multiple investors have sold stake in Nykaa through large deals since the lock-in period of the company ended on November 10 last year, freeing up 310 million shares for a potential sale.

Amidst all of this, the company also announced a bonus issue of 5 shares for every one held by investors. The stock has been on the downtrend even after the bonus issues listed for trading.

Shares of Nykaa are down 11 percent over the last month and have halved over a 12-month period.