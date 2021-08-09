Nuvoco Vistas IPO vs CarTrade IPO: Which is a better investment bet?

The initial public offerings (IPO) of Nuvoco Vistas and CarTrade Tech have opened for subscription today and bidding will go on until August 11. While Nuvoco Vistas promoters aim to raise Rs 5,000 crore from their initial offer, CarTrade promoters aim to raise Rs 2,998.51 crore from this public issue.

Nuvoco Vistas has set a price band of Rs 560-570 apiece for the issue. Investors can bid for shares in multiples of 26 units. At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost investors Rs 14,820.

On the other hand, CarTrade has set a price of Rs 1,585–1,618 per equity share. Investors can subscribe for a minimum of nine shares or in multiples thereof. At the upper range of the price band, a single lot of the IPO is worth Rs 14,562. Retail investors can bid for a maximum of 13 lots.

Considering the current sentiment in the primary market, financial experts are anticipating that both IPOs may see healthy responses from retail investors.

Most of the brokerages have a positive view on both issues.

However, choosing which one suits whom the most depends on the investor's choice of the horizon, experts opine.

AnandRathi gives a 'subscribe' rating to CarTrade considering the prospects of the company. It adds that the IPO is placed at a sweet spot as the first-mover advantage and individuals can invest in this company with a medium to long-term perspective.

For Nuvoco, AnandRathi said that considering growth prospects in light of the government’s affordable housing push to meet PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna) for all by 2022, individuals can view an investment with a long-term perspective in it.

Milan Desai, Lead Equity Analyst at Angel Broking, meanwhile, said that this comparison is not fair as these companies are in different sectors and are at the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of capital intensity.

"CarTrade being an asset-light and tech/platform company cannot be compared with an asset-heavy cement manufacturer like Nuvoco Vistas. CarTrade does stand out among its peers as it is profitable and has a scalable model while Nuvoco Vistas has supporting factors like presence in high growth regions and strong pricing owing to favourable demand/supply scenarios. Given the stark differences, Car Trade offers a quick way to gain from a strong listing while patient investors who have a longer-term horizon and would like to play the cement story can opt for Nuvoco Vistas," Desai said.

